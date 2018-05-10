I-64 project in eastern Kentucky to begin next week

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Work is expected to begin next week on a project that will replace nearly 4 miles (6 kilometers) of blacktop on Interstate 64 in eastern Kentucky.
A statement from the Kentucky Department of Highways says work on the $2 million project begins Monday and is expected to last through June. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the work area which will be between Exit 137 at Morehead and eastbound mile marker 142.
Road crews will replace the top layer of asphalt on the highway, smoothing out broken pavement and potholes, and make other upgrades.
The speed limit in the construction zone will be reduced to 55 miles per hour.
