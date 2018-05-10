Florence Freedom kicks off season with home derby, Reds legends

The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
"Ok, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.Full Story >
"Ok, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.Full Story >
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.Full Story >
The Navy veteran claims a racial verbal attack also came with the physical blows.Full Story >
The Navy veteran claims a racial verbal attack also came with the physical blows.Full Story >