'Fairytale endings': When non-royals marry into royalty

In 2016, Prince Harry issued a statement defending Meghan Markle, who is biracial, after she was subjected to “racial undertones” in press coverage and on social media. He even warned that he feared for her safety. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham))

Everything you need to know about The Royal Wedding

The streaming service has more than a dozen offerings related to the British royal family that you can use to binge your way to Saturday morning.

The Crown was named best drama series at the 2017 Golden Globes. (Source: Netflix)

What to watch until the royal wedding: The Netflix royal watch list

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

(RNN) – From “Cinderella” to “Enchanted,” pop culture tells the story of average, everyday people who strike it lucky and marry royalty – and sometimes life imitates art.

Like his brother, Prince Harry won’t be marrying someone of royal blood when he weds American actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

But that isn’t as uncommon as one may think, as far as royal weddings go.

Kings, princes, emperors and even princesses have broken with what is seen as tradition in order to marry so-called “commoners.”

Some of the relationships have faced hardships and criticism from the people and from family members, and others have been accepted without question.

Regardless, these “fairytale” romances give us normal people hope that one day, we could find our royal soulmate, too.

