Suspect charged with armed robbery of $200 from Papa John's delivery driver

The suspect in an armed robbery of a Papa John's deliver driver earlier this year was arrested overnight and faces a judge Thursday morning.

Antonio Nelson, 38, is held on an aggravated robbery charge at the Hamilton County jail.

Cincinnati police took him into custody in the 3300 block of Van Antwerp Place in Avondale just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to his arrest report.

The pizza delivery driver told police Nelson approached him on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of Reading Road, also in Avondale, on March 25 and pointed a gun at his face, court records show.

Nelson is accused of ordering the victim to turn around and then took all the money he had, which was more than $200, according to police.

Nelson is no stranger to the jail, court records show. He has been arrested several times and has current charges pending including assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

