Police: 19-year-old shot twice during aggravated robbery in Evanston

Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a shooting on Fairfax Avenue in Evanston early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW)

A 19-year-old man is expected to recover after he was shot twice during an aggravated robbery in Evanston early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Fairfax Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

They said they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his foot and thigh.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting was part of an aggravated robbery, according to police.

No arrests were made.

Further details, including suspect information, were not immediately available.

