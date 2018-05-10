Crash closes Fairfield Food Pantry

The Fairfield Food Pantry is closed until further notice due to a recent auto accident, according to the agency's Facebook page.

A client lost control of her car in the 1000 block of Maggie Avenue last week, employees say.

The woman's vehicle wound up crashing into the front of the food pantry, smashing the window and door.

No one was hurt, but the facility will be closed for an unforeseen amount of time.

Now, the goal is to run food services out of the pantry annex as soon as possible.

Clients are asked to call 513-829-9047 for updates about services.

