Annual police memorial, parade Downtown Friday

Cincinnati Police District 2 Officer Jason Lindle with his son, Lucas, at last year's event. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

The Riderless Horse at the 2017 memorial. The Riderless Horse is a tradition that dates back to Roman times as a high honor bestowed on fallen warriors. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

Cincinnati Police offices salute at the annual Police Memorial Ceremony and Parade last year. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

The annual National Police Week ceremony and parade for Cincinnati police and Hamilton County law enforcement will be held Downtown Friday.

This year's event has moved from Fountain Square to the Cincinnati Fire Memorial at Central Parkway and Sixth Street.

The keynote speaker at the 11 a..m ceremony will be Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco.

From the firefighter memorial, law enforcement, their relatives and other supporters will parade up Central Parkway to Ezzard Charles Drive.

A program will follow at the Police Memorial directly across Ezzard Charles Drive from Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters.

It will symbolize the loss and honor the memory of fallen officers with the "Changing of the Guard," presentation of floral tributes, a buglar playing "Taps," a flyover in the "Missing Man" formation and the 21-gun salute.

A benediction will close the day's events.

Family members of at least four Cincinnati police officers who killed in the line of duty are expected to attend Friday's events, according to the police union.

A member of the Honor Guard will be stationed with the relatives of the following fallen heroes:

Specialist Ron Jeter

Patrolman David Cole

Sgt. Charles Handforf

Officer Cliff George

Families of at least 4 fallen Cincinnati police officers will attend the annual police memorial ceremony and parade Downtown.That includes relatives of Specialist Ron Jeter, who was gunned down alongside Officer Dan Pope in December 1997. This is their double mourning badge. pic.twitter.com/A547Iqs3PS — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) May 10, 2018

During Police Memorial Week, open houses are held at each of the five Cincinnati Police Districts.

This allows citizens the opportunity to meet the officers who work in their neighborhoods and to learn about some of the specialized units. They include canine patrol and detection teams, Segway and bike patrol, and the Special Weapons and Tactics team.

The schedule for open houses at the Districts is:

Friday: District 1 and Central Business District, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday: District 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday: District 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday: District 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: District 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.