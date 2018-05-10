NB I-275 reopens after crash before US 50 in Indiana

The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
If Texas and six other states persuade a judge to issue a nationwide order barring the government from continuing DACA, that decision could conflict with existing judges' orders telling the government it must partially continue the program.Full Story >
Under questioning Wednesday by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting CIA Director Gina Haspel said she would not permit the spy agency to restart the kind of harsh detention and interrogation program it ran at black sites after Sept. 11.Full Story >
The corporate ties could suggest Cohen was peddling his influence and profiting from his relationship with the president. They also raise questions about whether Trump knew about the arrangement.Full Story >
