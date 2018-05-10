NB I-275 reopens after crash before US 50 in Indiana

Northbound Interstate 275 is open again, but traffic is slow due to crash earlier this morning before U.S. 50 in Indiana, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

The right lane remains blocked.

Three ambulances were sent the scene of the multi-vehicle crash reported at 7:39 a.m. So far, only one injury has been reported, she said.

Two vehicles remain on scene, and two have left, she said.

It's not clear yet if the drivers who left knew there was an accident, she said.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office and Greendale police are investigating.

It's not clear yet when the highway will reopen.

