'Bathe in your blood': Woman accused of sending man 65K texts - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Bathe in your blood': Woman accused of sending man 65K texts

When police arrived at the victim's home last month, they found Jacqueline Ades in his bathtub. (Source: Maricopa County sheriff/KNXV/CNN) When police arrived at the victim's home last month, they found Jacqueline Ades in his bathtub. (Source: Maricopa County sheriff/KNXV/CNN)

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) - An Arizona woman is accused of stalking a man that she met online.

At one point, court documents said 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades was sending the man 500 text messages per day - more than 65,000 texts overall. When police arrived at his home last month, they found her in his bathtub.

The victim said the pair went on one date more than a year ago, but she won't leave him alone. According to court documents, Ades was arrested for allegations of stalking, a class five felony.

Ades also trespassed onto his property in July and again in December.

Some of her texts were threatening and disturbing, including "Don't ever try to leave me," "I'll kill you," "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."

Officers found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested. She was sent to jail with no bond.

Copyright 2018 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved.

