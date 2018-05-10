'Bathe in your blood': Woman accused of sending man 65K texts

Police began the search after speaking with a man serving life in prison for the slaying of another girl whose body was found near the wooded area northeast of downtown Detroit.Full Story >
The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
Ford will temporarily shut down production of its F-150 trucks because of a fire at a supplier's plant.Full Story >
A food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to four more states.Full Story >
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.Full Story >
