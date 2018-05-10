Officer, citizen sent to hospital from East Price Hill crash

The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.Full Story >
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
The three men were released Wednesday amid a warming of relations between North Korea and the United States, as officials discussed final plans for a Trump-Kim summit.Full Story >
The suspect faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping.Full Story >
The suspect faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping.Full Story >
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.Full Story >
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.Full Story >