Officer, citizen sent to hospital from East Price Hill crash

A Cincinnati police officer and citizen were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash in East Price Hill.

Their injuries do not appear to be serious, said Lt. Steve Saunders, a police spokesman.

The collision was reported about 7:30 a.m.

A motorist turning from Glenway Avenue to Grand Avenue headed straight for the officer's cruiser as it traveled northbound on Grand toward Glenway, police at the scene said.

In an effort to avoid the oncoming vehicle, the cruiser went up on the curb and hit a mini-mart.

