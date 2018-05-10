Cleveland police investigate after body found at bus stop

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police are investigating an apparent homicide after the body of a man shot multiple times was found at a bus stop.

Police were called to the scene on the city's east side early Thursday morning. Multiple shell casings were found in the area and the Cleveland Division of Police Crime Scene Unit was on the scene.

Police haven't released the victim's name or the names of any suspects.

