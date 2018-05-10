High court upholds prescription drug initiative explanation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota's Supreme Court has upheld Attorney General Marty Jackley's explanation of a ballot question that would cap the price state agencies could pay for prescription drugs.
The high court this week rejected a challenge to the explanation filed by South Dakota Biotech and Washington-based Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. They had asked the courts to compel Jackley to rewrite the explanation.
The groups argued the explanation falls short because it doesn't adequately inform voters about the measure's purpose, effect and legal consequences. A PhRMA spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment.
The initiative is set to appear on the November ballot. The plan - adapted from an Ohio initiative voters rejected in 2017 - would prohibit state agencies from paying more than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for prescription drugs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
The annual Police Memorial Week ceremony and parade for Cincinnati police and Hamilton County law enforcement will be held Downtown Friday.Full Story >
The annual Police Memorial Week ceremony and parade for Cincinnati police and Hamilton County law enforcement will be held Downtown Friday.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police officer and citizen were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash in East Price Hill.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police officer and citizen were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash in East Price Hill.Full Story >
A crash has shut down northbound Interstate 275 before U.S. 50 in Indiana, reports www.ohgo.com Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
A crash has shut down northbound Interstate 275 before U.S. 50 in Indiana, reports www.ohgo.com Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
The Fairfield Food Pantry is closed until further notice due to a recent auto accident, according to the agency's Facebook page.Full Story >
The Fairfield Food Pantry is closed until further notice due to a recent auto accident, according to the agency's Facebook page.Full Story >