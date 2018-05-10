Grandma arrested after slapping granddaughter in face with slipper

According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DAYTONA BEACH FL (RNN) - A 95-year-old great-grandmother was sent to jail on Saturday after she called the police on her granddaughter for being disobedient.

According to the Daytona Beach News Journal, Hattie Reynolds told police dispatchers that she was tired of her granddaughter staying in bed all day soaking up the air conditioning that she pays to run.

“I got a gran in my bed and I can’t ... get her out from my bed. I ain’t got nothing to pay on air condition bill all the time for her to go into the room,” Reynolds said, according to reports.

When police arrived, Reynolds then admitted that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper during an argument.

This admission is what police said landed the slipper-slinging grandma in jail.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said Reynolds likely wasn’t a threat, but because of the domestic violence law, police had to arrest her.

Capri said he felt sorry for Reynolds but had to do what was required by law, the report stated.

Reynolds was booked in the Volusia County Jail and released the following day.

