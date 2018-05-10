Ohio ECOT school inflated students' learning time, audit finds

A report issued by Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost details how the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, inflated the amount of time students spent learning during online sessions.

According to the audit, ECOT failed to deduct time students were inactive online.

Former ECOT charter school families scramble to find new schools for their kids

State auditors also discovered that ECOT provided no proof to show students engaged in learning during the time it claimed for payment.

“Our auditors documented that ECOT officials had the ability to provide honest, accurate information to the state and they chose not to,” Auditor Yost said.

The report will be handed over to the U.S. Attorney's Office and Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.

“By withholding information, ECOT misled state regulators at the Department of Education, and ECOT was paid based on that information. I believe this may rise to a criminal act,” Yost added.

Yost recommends that private affiliates to ECOT should repay $250,000 in taxpayer money that was used for television ads attacking members of the Ohio General Assembly and Ohio Department of Education.

Read the full report:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.