Teen yells 'It bit me,' dies in possible gator attack in FL

A teenager in Orlando died of an apparent alligator attack while swimming in a retention pond. (Source: Pixabay, file image)

ORLANDO, FL (WKMG/CNN/RNN) - Search crews said Thursday they discovered the body of a teen who may have been attacked by an alligator while swimming in a retention pond.

The Associated Press reported the male teenager yelled, "It bit me," before he disappeared under the water., a witness told the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Crews on Wednesday used sonar devices for hours trying to find the unidentified person, who disappeared around noon local time.

Jeff Williamson with sheriff's office said deputies had knocked on doors in the area to ask if anyone they knew was missing. They also checked for reports of missing persons.

An alligator about 6-feet long was spotted during the search.

"My understanding is that is not large enough to take a grown man down," Williamson said. "We don't know if that is the case or not."

Ruben Perez lives a block away from the retention pond. He saw an alligator in the area two days ago.

"It would come out, and the tail go like that and he was swimming towards me and I was like, 'See you later. Time to go,'" Perez said.

Copyright 2018 WKMG via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to the report. All rights reserved.