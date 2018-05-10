Cincinnati police officer injured in 2-car morning crash

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a Cincinnati police officer was injured in a two-car crash and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on the city's west side.

Investigators say the accident happened when a car was trying to turn when a police cruiser went through an intersection.

Cincinnati Police Spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders said the officer and the other driver were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for injuries that didn't appear serious.

The crash remains under investigation.

