Cincinnati police officer injured in 2-car morning crash

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a Cincinnati police officer was injured in a two-car crash and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on the city's west side.
Investigators say the accident happened when a car was trying to turn when a police cruiser went through an intersection.
Cincinnati Police Spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders said the officer and the other driver were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for injuries that didn't appear serious.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
A Cold Spring police officer's act of kindness impacted the woman on the receiving end so much, she said what he did for her changed her life.Full Story >
The annual Police Memorial Week ceremony and parade for Cincinnati police and Hamilton County law enforcement will be held Downtown Friday.Full Story >
The annual Police Memorial Week ceremony and parade for Cincinnati police and Hamilton County law enforcement will be held Downtown Friday.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police officer and citizen were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash in East Price Hill.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police officer and citizen were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a crash in East Price Hill.Full Story >
A crash has shut down northbound Interstate 275 before U.S. 50 in Indiana, reports www.ohgo.com Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
A crash has shut down northbound Interstate 275 before U.S. 50 in Indiana, reports www.ohgo.com Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
The Fairfield Food Pantry is closed until further notice due to a recent auto accident, according to the agency's Facebook page.Full Story >
The Fairfield Food Pantry is closed until further notice due to a recent auto accident, according to the agency's Facebook page.Full Story >