Teen killed while on phone with mom

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KUTV/CNN/RNN) - A 15-year-old girl was slain on Monday, and now a suspect in her death is behind bars.

Baleigh Bagshaw was on the phone checking in with her mother after coming home from school when she was attacked, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said tips and information from the public helped authorities find 24-year-old Shaun French in Colorado and connect him to the killing of the girl.

French had an active warrant for unlawful sexual activity with a minor based on a previous alleged encounter with Baleigh. He was stopped by the Otero County Sheriff's Office and taken into custody.

"Because he already has that warrant for the unlawful sexual activity, it increases the speed in which we can get him back to Utah," Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said.

Formal charges have not been filed yet against French for Baleigh’s slaying. Detectives said they will continue looking at any leads and tips.

"He is the suspect at this time, but if we receive other information or other tips, we will continue to follow any and all leads that come in on this case," Shearer said.

Detectives are already working on the extradition process to get French back to Utah as soon as possible.

According to court documents, French moved into the home Baleigh shared with her older brother in February.

He wasn't living there at the time of the homicide.

"We've had break-ins and robberies around here, but nothing like that. That just blows our minds it happened," said Paul Bouck, who lived down the street from Baleigh. "To think it happened like that. Somebody come right in her house and murdered her. That's terrible,"

