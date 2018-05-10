Teen killed while on phone with mom

Police confirm two people are dead after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.Full Story >
Police confirm two people are dead after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.Full Story >
The announcement comes weeks after Trump accepted Kim's invitation for a meeting, and hours after 3 Americans were freed from North Korea.Full Story >
The announcement comes weeks after Trump accepted Kim's invitation for a meeting, and hours after 3 Americans were freed from North Korea.Full Story >
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.Full Story >
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.Full Story >
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."Full Story >
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."Full Story >
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.Full Story >
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.Full Story >