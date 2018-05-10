WATCH: Giant panda takes a tumble at National Zoo

National Zoo caretakers say 2-year-old panda Bei Bei is fine after falling from a tree. (Source: National Zoo/CNN)

(RNN) – Apparently pandas are made to bounce.

The National Zoo in Washington, DC, shared a video this week of Bei Bei, its 2-year-old playful panda cub.

Pandas love to climb and Bei Bei found himself at the end of a limb. The branch broke and he crashed to the ground.

“Sometimes when #BeiBei goes out on a limb...it breaks. But he’s fine!” the National Zoo said on Twitter. “Giant pandas are built to withstand falls, so he popped back up and climbed up again.”

His caretakers at the zoo say he’s just fine.

Bei Bei was born at the National Zoo. He’s on loan from China and will return there in a couple of years.

Both of his parents are at the zoo too.

