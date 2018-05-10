Petal power: Group works to preserve wild Louisiana irises

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A small group of enthusiasts is doing its best to make sure that an unusually varied group of irises doesn't go the way of the passenger pigeon.
The Society for Louisiana Irises says development, farming, storms and other factors have been eating away at the wetlands where the beautiful flowers grow.
The group has created four repositories where they are growing dozens of varieties: three in Louisiana and one in Tennessee.
The idea is to create a store of the plants that can survive even if they get wiped out in the wild.
Charles Perilloux is heading the preservation effort, which started in 2015. He says some varieties of Louisiana irises already have been eradicated by hurricanes or saltwater intrusion into their territories.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
