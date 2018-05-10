Kentucky's largest school district to tackle racial equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest school district is launching a policy to tackle racial inequality in a move officials call "historic."
The Courier Journal reports the Jefferson County Public Schools board unanimously approved the policy Tuesday. Superintendent Marty Pollio and a Racial Equity Advisory Council will develop a plan to close the achievement gap between white and minority students, increase the diversity of staff and equalize access to education opportunities.
The move comes less than two weeks after Kentucky's interim education commissioner recommended the state take over the management of the district, which has more than 100,000 students.
Some focuses of the plan will expand access to advanced coursework and provide teacher with curriculum resources that include the contributions of non-white cultures.
Pollio says the equity plan was born out "a moral imperative."
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
