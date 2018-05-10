Investigators serve search warrant at Findlay Market meat shop - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Investigators serve search warrant at Findlay Market meat shop

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Investigators raided a merchant inside Findlay Market - a 166-year-old public market in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. (FOX19 NOW) Investigators raided a merchant inside Findlay Market - a 166-year-old public market in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. (FOX19 NOW)
OVER THE RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

State agents served a search warrant to a merchant inside Findlay Market Thursday.

Authorities taped off Busch's Country Corner, a meat shop located inside the historic public market, around 11 a.m. The search warrant is related to a food stamp fraud investigation that started more than one year ago, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Cincinnati Police are not involved in the investigation, according to Lt. Steve Saunders. 

Busch's Country Corner sells chicken, turkey, rabbit, eggs and red meats, according to Findlay Market's website. 

The rest of the market is open for business.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available. 

  • GRAPHIC: Father catches man sexting daughter, makes citizen's arrest

    The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.

  • Grandma arrested after slapping granddaughter in face with slipper

    According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.

  • Parents urge you not to delay medical attention after abrupt death of son

    The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...

