Investigators serve search warrant at Findlay Market meat shop

State agents served a search warrant to a merchant inside Findlay Market Thursday.

Authorities taped off Busch's Country Corner, a meat shop located inside the historic public market, around 11 a.m. The search warrant is related to a food stamp fraud investigation that started more than one year ago, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Cincinnati Police are not involved in the investigation, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.

Busch's Country Corner sells chicken, turkey, rabbit, eggs and red meats, according to Findlay Market's website.

The rest of the market is open for business.

