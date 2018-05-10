Officials charge teen driver in deadly prom night crash

Monroe High School students were injured in a car accident Friday on their way to prom, school officials said. (WXIX)

A Monroe High School student has been charged after a prom night crash killed one passenger and injured herself and two others.

The 17-year-old female was driving three classmates to prom on Friday, April 27 on Millikin Road when she lost control of the Tesla and struck a telephone pole.

Backseat passenger, 17-year-old Kaylie Jackson, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died as a result of her injuries.

The driver and two other passengers, 17-year-old Tanner Allford and 18-year-old Mitchell Foster Jr., were treated at UC Medical Center and released.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, but they're investigating further to determine if excessive speed did.

"Each car has it's own individual 'black box.' There has to be a search warrant done obviously to get into the contents of that car to find out the factors on the speed and those kind of things take time," Sgt. Melissa Gerhardt said.

The driver is charged with two counts of vehicular assault and one count of vehicular homicide.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

