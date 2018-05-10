VIDEO: Frantic mom grabs sheriff's deputy to save baby’s life

A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help. (Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

(RNN) – You never know when duty is going to call.

Marion County, FL, Sheriff's Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home from work when he was flagged down by a woman in a car at an Ocala intersection.

Her 3-month-old boy named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.

“After performing several life-saving measures on the child and not seeing any improvement, Deputy Nix decided to put the child in his own patrol car and rush him to Ocala Regional Medical Center,” the department’s Facebook page said.

Nix rushed the baby into the emergency room. Hospital staff took over from there.

“We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery!!” the Facebook post said.

“Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today.”

