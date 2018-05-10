Teen driver charged in fatal Ohio prom night car crash

MONROE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the teen driver in an Ohio prom night car crash that caused a 17-year-old girl's death.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Thursday that Chynna Brandon is charged with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser (MOH'-sur) tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News he plans to keep the case in the juvenile court system.
No records were available immediately Thursday for a phone or attorney for the 17-year-old Brandon.
Police say four teens were going to the Monroe school prom in southwestern Ohio April 27 when the driver lost control of a 2013 Tesla sedan and crashed into a telephone pole.
Passenger Kaylie Jackson later died from her injuries. Three other passengers were released from the hospital.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police recovered a body from the Licking River in Northern Kentucky on Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Police recovered a body from the Licking River in Northern Kentucky on Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A Monroe High School student has been charged after a prom night crash killed one passenger and injured herself and two others.Full Story >
A Monroe High School student has been charged after a prom night crash killed one passenger and injured herself and two others.Full Story >
More than two years a Cincinnati police sergeant fired his gun as he chased a motorist fleeing a traffic stop and crash, it is still unclear if that use of force is justified.Full Story >
More than two years a Cincinnati police sergeant fired his gun as he chased a motorist fleeing a traffic stop and crash, it is still unclear if that use of force is justified.Full Story >
The state auditor is releasing his latest audit of Ohio's largest online charter school, which closed in January while challenging how the state tallied student participation to determine the e-school should...Full Story >
Ohio's auditor says the state's then-largest online charter school inflated the amount of time students spent learning by failing to deduct the time students were inactive online.Full Story >