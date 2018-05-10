Police recover body from Licking River in NKY - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police recover body from Licking River in NKY

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
WXIX/file WXIX/file
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Police recovered a body from the Licking River in Northern Kentucky on Thursday afternoon.

The body was found around 1 p.m.

The identity has not been released at this time.

"We are not releasing any details yet as we have none to release," Covington officials said.

