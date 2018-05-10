Reds promote Nick Krall to General Manager - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds promote Nick Krall to General Manager

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Nick Krall (Cincinnati Reds) Nick Krall (Cincinnati Reds)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams announced the promotion of Nick Krall to General Manager on Thursday. 

Krall will assume those duties immediately. He had been the club's Vice President, Assistant General Manager since November 2015. Williams will remain the Reds' President of Baseball Operations and will continue to oversee the organization's entire baseball operations department.

"Nick understands every aspect of our baseball operations. Increasing his authority within the organization will help expedite the implementation of the changes being made throughout our entire system," Williams said in a news release. "Moving forward, Nick will be more heavily involved in the decisions we need to make to improve our product on the field at both the Major League and minor league levels."

Krall said, "I appreciate the opportunity the Reds are giving me. I look forward to the added responsibility in helping us realize our goals.”

The 2018 season is Krall's 16th in the organization. 

