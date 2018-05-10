Illegal drugs found in office of elementary school assistant principal, district says

An elementary assistant principal has resigned after illegal drugs were found in his office.

According to the Hamilton City School District, during a search the drugs were found in Kevin Kernohan's office at Brookwood Elementary.

"At no time did this situation involve students or any additional staff members," the district said. "The district continues to work cooperatively with the Hamilton City Police Department with this situation."

The district said they are also reporting this incident to the Ohio Department of Education's Office of Professional Conduct.

