9-year-old girl born without hands wins handwriting competition

CHESAPEAKE VA (WTKR/CNN) - One Virginia girl is defying the odds with determination and her independent spirit.

Teachers of Greenbrier Christian Academy say that student Anaya Ellick will admit that she's quiet and shy, but they say she is a role model to everyone.

Anaya was born without hands.

However, she received a national award for her cursive handwriting.

Anaya entered the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest under a special needs category.

The third grader doesn't use prosthetics and has learned to hold a pencil between her two arms to write and draw.

Anaya won the award for her print writing in 2016.

"I was happy, and I thought my mom was joking when she said I won again," Anaya said.

Anaya's parents say she doesn't let her situation stop her from anything.

"She's really independent - from tying shoes, putting on clothes, getting baths. It was always like 'I can do it'. So, that just carried on over the years," said Anaya’s father, Gary Ellick.

Anaya said sports might be the next thing she tackles.

