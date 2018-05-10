Police searching for man wanted in West End bus stop kidnapping

Cincinnati police are searching for a man wanted for kidnapping a female victim from a bus stop in the West End on Thursday.

According to police, the kidnapping happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Linn Street.

Police said the victim was forced into the suspects SUV against her will. The suspect then drove the victim into Kentucky where she was able to escape after the suspects SUV became disabled from a mechanical failure.

The man and victim did not know each other, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Roger Rust. He is described as 5'11", 280 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, including one of Batavia, Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040,

