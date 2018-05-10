Bride: 'I got married and my brother got engaged'

(RNN) – Amie Skyler is no bridezilla

At her wedding in Alabama on Saturday, it wasn’t all about her.

When it was time to throw the bouquet, her brother and his girlfriend, one of her bridesmaids, took center stage.

After faking the throw a few times, Skyler hand-delivered her flowers to her brother’s soon-to-be fiancee, Savannah.

Matthew Skyler took over from there, dropping to one knee to propose. She said, “Yes,” and he slipped the ring on her finger.

I got married and my brother got ENGAGED!!!!!! This was the most special day of my entire life!???? pic.twitter.com/cUDAOfPZ3N — ? sky ? (@amieskyy) May 6, 2018

It took some wedding schedule juggling to make sure things worked out.

"We actually had to skip the garter toss because I was so worried she would see the big ring box in (her brother's) pocket," Amie Skyler told Insider. "She would have thought it weird that he didn't participate in the garter toss so we skipped it and just went straight to the bouquet toss!"

Skyler said her brother wasn’t totally keen about proposing at her wedding.

"He was kind of hesitant though because he really didn't want to take the attention off me, but I didn't see it that way," Skyler wrote. "It made my day 100x more special and meaningful! I would do again and again for him."

