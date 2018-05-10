Body pulled from Licking River near Kentucky-Ohio border

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A body has been pulled from the Licking River in northern Kentucky.

News outlets report the body was pulled out of the river Thursday afternoon under a bridge near where the Licking River and Ohio River meet.

Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Steffen tells The Cincinnati Enquirer the department has no information to release yet. He declined to say if the person was a man or woman. He says the person's identity and cause of death are being investigated.

WLWT-TV reports Covington Fire officials say the body was spotted by officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.