Lovebug season returns across the South

North College Hill police say Carl Starrett has broken into an area business three times.Full Story >
Shayna Hubers, 27, filed for a marriage license to wed a fellow inmate at the Campbell County jail.Full Story >
There is a plenty of video of a tangle between officers and students this week at Northwest Passage Alternative School. On Thursday, Colerain police said some of that video provides valuable context to the incident.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for a man wanted for kidnapping a female victim from a bus stop in the West End on Thursday.Full Story >
Think about all of the valuable, personal information you have on your phone. A scary new threat could make it possible for your info to land in a hacker's hands, but there are ways to protect yourself.Full Story >
