Police: Chase through Reading Cemetery began as $14.95 Walmart clothing theft

The Evendale Police Department has released dash camera video of an early morning pursuit that went through a cemetery.

Stanley Smith, 60, was arrested by Evendale police and has been charged with reckless operation, theft, and failure to comply with a police order.

According to the Evendale Incident Report, officers saw a silver car driving through the Walmart parking lot at a high rate of speed with no headlights on just after 4 a.m. Police followed the vehicle south on Reading Road as the car continued to speed down city streets.

Dash camera video shows the vehicle hit a curb turning onto West Columbia Avenue then making a quick right onto Market Street before entering the parking lot of an apartment building.

Once inside the lot the vehicle runs over a fence and into the Reading Cemetery. Tire tracks on cemetery grounds show the car weaved in and out of rows of grave markers before crashing into a large headstone. Police say Smith took off on foot and was ultimately caught and arrested at gun-point near the Mill Creek Bridge.

Evendale police were later informed that Smith allegedly stole $14.96 worth of clothing from Walmart before running from law enforcement.

According to court documents, this is the second vehicle pursuit Smith has been a part of in the last month. Court records show he is also facing a charge for failure to comply with police that occurred April 10.

