Police say crook who wore same hoodie may be 'world's dumbest criminal'

North College Hill police say Carl Starrett has broken into an area business three times. (North College Hill police)

North College Hill police say Carl Starrett has broken into an area business three times.

They say the first two incidents were two consecutive nights in February, and authorities were able to identify him as the culprit in both break-ins.

Starrett was located in Mt. Healthy and arrested. Police say he admitted to committing the offenses, was found guilty, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

He was released after 90 days.

A week after his May 9 release, police say they responded to the same business Starrett had broken into in February. They say they were able to determine Starrett had struck the business again as he was wearing the same hooded sweatshirt in both sets of security footage.

"World's Dumbest Criminal?" police asked in a recent Facebook post.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.