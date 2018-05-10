Matt Harvey to start Friday for Reds, Finnegan optioned

Reds manager Jim Riggleman announced that newly-acquired pitcher Matt Harvey will start for the Reds against the Dodgers on Friday night.

The club is optioning pitcher Brandon Finnegan to AAA Louisville.

“I’ve spent some time in Cincinnati,” Harvey told Fox Sports Ohio on Thursday night. “I played with the Midland Redskins. So, having some friends and familiar places to go back to is pretty exciting.”

Harvey hasn’t pitched in a game since May 3 for the Mets and has posted 7.00 ERA in 27 innings on the mound this season, including four starts and an 0-2 record.

“I put so much pressure on the all the success I had in a Mets uniform to recently all the failures,” Harvey said. “It added up and mentally it was pretty tough. So, having a new start, I think it’ll help kick-start my career again.”

Finnegan, who was initially told he would make another start for the Reds on Friday, was sent to Louisville after posting a 7.40 ERA through five starts after opening the season on the disabled list. Finnegan’s longest outing of the season was five innings. He has an 0-3 record as a starter this season.

