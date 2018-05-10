Black group in CA had police called on them for barbecuing in wrong part of park

Reds manager Jim Riggleman announced that newly-acquired pitcher Matt Harvey will start for the Reds against the Dodgers on Friday night.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky woman charged in a high-profile murder case wants to marry another inmate as her case gets ready to head back to court.
A 54-year-old Erlanger, Ky. man has been arrested and accused of possessing more than 200 images of child porn and more than 60 videos of the same subject matter.
The Evendale Police Department has released dash camera video of an early morning pursuit that went through a cemetery.
North College Hill police say Carl Starrett has broken into an area business three times.
