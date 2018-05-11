Man charged in murder of Air National Guard member in Missouri

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (CNN) – A man is accused of killing a 23-year-old member of the Air National Guard in a road rage incident.

Police in Jackson County said 58-year-old Nicholas Webb stabbed Cody Harter in the chest during an argument Saturday.

The two had apparently stopped their cars along a busy highway and started arguing.

Police said Webb took off, but they were able to find him.

Harter was a member of the Missouri Air National Guard and served tours in Iraq and Qatar.

Webb now faces second-degree murder charges.

