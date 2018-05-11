State parks encourage kids to visit with special day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky state park officials are encouraging parents to bring children to outdoor events at state parks later this month for "Kids to Parks Day."
The event was first celebrated in 2011 by the National Park Trust. The intent is show the importance of active, healthy living. This year the event falls on Saturday, May 19.
Some of the participating parks around Kentucky include E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park and John James Audubon State Park.
The Louisville park is planning a hike on Goose Creek Nature Trail to explore plants and wildlife and Jenny Wiley will have a day with free activities for children featuring games, concessions, and animals.
