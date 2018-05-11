Boy killed in Shreveport overnight shooting

Shreveport police are investigating after a four-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday night.

Police say they got a call at 11:15 p.m. from a woman who told them she was in front of the police station with a young child in her car who had been shot.

The police report states shots were fired in the 100 block of North Pierre Avenue. It's believed that's where the child suffered a gunshot wound to the head after a gunman in another vehicle fired into the victim's car.

After the child was shot the woman reportedly drove to the police station.

The four-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the child at this time.

Many people showed up to the police station after hearing the news, including Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman.

"Tonight is horrific, it's not bad, it's horrific," said Bowman. "An innocent child didn't ask for this. And no one else does, but this should be an eye-opener for a lot of us. The person who did this, this should be an eye-opener for that person as well."

Councilman Willie Bradford also showed up to the scene.

Detectives are working to develop suspect information.

