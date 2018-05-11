Kidnapping suspect under arrest; Forced victim into sex act, court docs say

The man accused of kidnapping a woman from a West End bus stop Thursday morning was arrested overnight and is set to face a judge Friday morning.

Roger Rust, 48, turned himself into Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters and was booked into the Hamilton County jail just after 8 p.m. on one count of kidnapping.

He is held without bond and is scheduled for a 9 a.m. arraignment.

Rust is accused of forcing the victim into his vehicle at a bus stop in the 1700 block of Linn Street about 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

"He drove into Kentucky, where he blew out a tire on I-471," police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

"The victim) ran from the highway into the woods, where she was followed by Roger Rust. Roger Rust caught up with her in the woods, where he forced (the victim) to perform (a sex act) on him," the sworn statement reads.

The victim was able to eventually escape further back down the highway, where she flagged down a Campbell County deputy sheriff, court records show.

Rust was developed as a suspect, and the victim was able to pick him out of a photo lineup, police wrote in the affidavit.

