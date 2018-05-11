Kidnapping suspect under arrest; Forced victim into sex act, cou - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kidnapping suspect under arrest; Forced victim into sex act, court docs say

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Roger Rust (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Roger Rust (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
WEST END, OH (FOX19) -

The man accused of kidnapping a woman from a West End bus stop Thursday morning was arrested overnight and is set to face a judge Friday morning.

Roger Rust, 48, turned himself into Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters and was booked into the Hamilton County jail  just after 8 p.m. on one count of kidnapping.

He is held without bond and is scheduled for a 9 a.m. arraignment.

Rust is accused of forcing the victim into his vehicle at a bus stop in the 1700 block of Linn Street about 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

"He drove into Kentucky, where he blew out a tire on I-471," police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

"The victim) ran from the highway into the woods, where she was followed by Roger Rust. Roger Rust caught up with her in the woods, where he forced (the victim) to perform (a sex act) on him," the sworn statement reads.

The victim was able to eventually escape further back down the highway, where she flagged down a Campbell County deputy sheriff, court records show.

Rust was developed as a suspect, and the victim was able to pick him out of a photo lineup, police wrote in the affidavit.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Search for man possibly attacked by gator in FL finds body of woman

    Search for man possibly attacked by gator in FL finds body of woman

    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:36:04 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-10 17:19:03 GMT

    The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."

    Full Story >

    The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."

    Full Story >

  • Parents urge you not to delay medical attention after abrupt death of son

    Parents urge you not to delay medical attention after abrupt death of son

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-05-10 03:28:52 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...

    Full Story >

    The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...

    Full Story >

  • breaking

    Geologist: Seismic activity indicates future lava outbreaks are 'likely'

    Geologist: Seismic activity indicates future lava outbreaks are 'likely'

    Friday, May 11 2018 4:48 AM EDT2018-05-11 08:48:16 GMT
    Aerial images from Puna show plumes pouring out of fissures in Leilani Estates. (Image: Hawaii Department of Defense)Aerial images from Puna show plumes pouring out of fissures in Leilani Estates. (Image: Hawaii Department of Defense)

    Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

    Full Story >

    Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly