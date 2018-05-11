Treat Mom to a unique open house at Rookwood Pottery

Treat Mom to a fun experience this Mother's Day weekend with a behind-the-scenes look at how the beautiful products are made at Rookwood Pottery.

This weekend, Rookwood is hosting its Spring Open House with tours of the Over-the-Rhine factory and a sneak peak at the Spring Collection.

The Spring Open House event is at the Rookwood Pottery factory at 1920 Race Street, near Findlay Market.



It runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

In addition to a look at all the handcrafted products, visitors will get to meet with the artists behind the collection.

Live Jazz music, food and drinks will also be on hand.

Tickets are free but you l'll need to register online at: https://rookwood.com/

