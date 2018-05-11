Woman shot when bullet flies through kitchen wall

A woman was shot when a bullet flew through a kitchen wall at a Millvale residence overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Millvale Court about 3 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her hip.

The bullet entered the residence through a rear kitchen wall, police said.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, they said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police said they are still working to confirm if the victim was the intended target or an innocent bystander.

Another person in the home at the time, a female roommate, was not hurt, according to police.

No suspect information was available, and no arrests were made.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.