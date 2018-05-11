Woman shot when bullet flies through kitchen wall - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Woman shot when bullet flies through kitchen wall

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Millvale Court early Friday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood) Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Millvale Court early Friday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
MILLVALE, OH (FOX19) -

A woman was shot when a bullet flew through a kitchen wall at a Millvale residence overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Millvale Court about 3 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her hip.

The bullet entered the residence through a rear kitchen wall, police said.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, they said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police said they are still working to confirm if the victim was the intended target or an innocent bystander.

Another person in the home at the time, a female roommate, was not hurt, according to police.

No suspect information was available, and no arrests were made.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Search for man possibly attacked by gator in FL finds body of woman

    Search for man possibly attacked by gator in FL finds body of woman

    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:36:04 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-10 17:19:03 GMT

    The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."

    Full Story >

    The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."

    Full Story >

  • Parents urge you not to delay medical attention after abrupt death of son

    Parents urge you not to delay medical attention after abrupt death of son

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-05-10 03:28:52 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...

    Full Story >

    The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...

    Full Story >

  • breaking

    Geologist: Seismic activity indicates future lava outbreaks are 'likely'

    Geologist: Seismic activity indicates future lava outbreaks are 'likely'

    Friday, May 11 2018 4:48 AM EDT2018-05-11 08:48:16 GMT
    Aerial images from Puna show plumes pouring out of fissures in Leilani Estates. (Image: Hawaii Department of Defense)Aerial images from Puna show plumes pouring out of fissures in Leilani Estates. (Image: Hawaii Department of Defense)

    Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

    Full Story >

    Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly