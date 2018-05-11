Royal weddings around the world

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, left, and Queen Jetsun Pema kiss in front of the crowd at the main stadium as part of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011. (Source: AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

(RNN) – The wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is just under a week away.

The ceremony will take place at 12 noon in the United Kingdom (7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT) on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It's been making headlines in recent months, but plenty of nations besides the U.K. have royal weddings.

Countries including Japan, Spain, the Netherlands, Bhutan, Brunei and the African kingdom of Lesotho have all had royal marriage ceremonies in the past few decades.

And plenty of photos captured scenes from those regal events.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.