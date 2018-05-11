Royal weddings around the world - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Royal weddings around the world

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, left, and Queen Jetsun Pema kiss in front of the crowd at the main stadium as part of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011. (Source: AP Photo/Kevin Frayer) Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, left, and Queen Jetsun Pema kiss in front of the crowd at the main stadium as part of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011. (Source: AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

(RNN) – The wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is just under a week away.

The ceremony will take place at 12 noon in the United Kingdom (7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT) on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It's been making headlines in recent months, but plenty of nations besides the U.K. have royal weddings.

Countries including Japan, Spain, the Netherlands, Bhutan, Brunei and the African kingdom of Lesotho have all had royal marriage ceremonies in the past few decades.

And plenty of photos captured scenes from those regal events.

  • Meghan's sibling says their dad stressed out by press pack

    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place ...

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked for "understanding and respect" for Markle's father, who may not attend the wedding.

    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, left, and Queen Jetsun Pema kiss in front of the crowd at the main stadium as part of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011. (Source: (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, left, and Queen Jetsun Pema kiss in front of the crowd at the main stadium as part of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011. (Source: (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

    The upcoming marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is big news, but plenty of nations besides the United Kingdom have had royal weddings in recent decades.

