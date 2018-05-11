Traffic Alert: Accident cleared on NB I-75 at Ronald Reagan Hwy - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Traffic Alert: Accident cleared on NB I-75 at Ronald Reagan Hwy

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

An accident was reported Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. on Northbound I-75 before the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to dispatchers.

Two lanes were initially blocked, but reopened about an hour later. 

The accident caused traffic a back up to Towne St.

