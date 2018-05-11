Traffic Alert: Accident on NB I-75 at Ronald Reagan Hwy has one - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Traffic Alert: Accident on NB I-75 at Ronald Reagan Hwy has one lane blocked

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

An accident is reported on Northbound I-75 before the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to dispatchers.

One lane blocked.

There is stop and go traffic backed up to Town St.

