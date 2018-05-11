Family of four escapes fire at Evanston home

A family is displaced after a fire at their Evanston home, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Two adults and two children were able to make it out of their home in the 1900 block of Kinney Ave.

Firefighters received multiple calls just before 4 a.m. Friday about a building on fire, said District Fire Chief Louis Arnold.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-story frame single family dwelling with entire exterior rear of the house on fire, said Chief Arnold.

A fire investigator is attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

