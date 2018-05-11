Church damaged in TX blast

This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a Starbucks. (Source: CNN)

BEAUMONT, TX (CNN) - Authorities are investigating an explosion in southeast Texas.

The package was detonated outside Saint Stephen's Episcopal church on Thursday.

The blast resulted in minimal damage, and church officials said there were no injuries.

This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a Starbucks.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting police in the investigation.

There is no word yet if the incidents are related or whether they've identified possible suspects or a motive.

In March, police said serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt detonated devices around Austin, killing two before killing himself as authorities closed in, CNN reported.

