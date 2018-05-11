GRAPHIC: Police officer suspended for rough treatment of 65-year-old woman

Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were 'inappropriate, even inflammatory' during the arrest of a 65-year-old woman with diabetes. (Source: Police/WSB/CNN)

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) - A police officer has been suspended and an investigation opened by a metro Atlanta police department following a recent arrest.

WARNING: The video and story may contain content viewers find disturbing.

The incident in question was captured on dashcam video from Alpharetta Police Department.

Authorities said a 65-year-old woman was pulled over May 4 after her car swerved and nearly hit another vehicle.

The video showed the situation escalate when Rose Campbell, a diabetic grandmother, refused to get out of her car.

"I didn't expect that in America," Campbell told WSB. "I didn't expect that in Atlanta. I didn't expect that especially in Alpharetta."

Officers yelled at her and forcibly took her into custody.

"You’re not in charge. Shut the f*** up and get out of the car," Officer James Legg says in the video to Campbell.

Legg, one of the officers who arrived after a call for backup, was suspended by the police department and an investigation was opened.

Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."

Video shows Legg then grab the woman's arm and shoulder, and she starts to scream.

Other officers also assist in apprehending Campbell.

"As I was watching the video, I had some major concerns about what I was seeing," Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison told WSB. "There are aspects of the video…that simply do not represent who we are as an organization."

Campbell has retained a civil rights attorney but isn’t sure if she will press charges.

