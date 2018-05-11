Advocacy group wants private hospital patients protected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A legal advocacy group is asking the state to protect patients at a private Ohio psychiatric hospital subject to complaints and investigations.
A report from Disability Rights Ohio highlighted continued "violations of essential patient safety, care and treatment standards" at the 130-bed Ohio Hospital of Psychiatry in Columbus.
The report includes allegations of physical and sexual abuse, a lack of medical oversight and the use of seclusion rooms.
Michael Kirkman, executive director of Disability Rights, tells the Columbus Dispatch the group questions the hospital's ability to implement an adequate corrective plan of action and protect patients.
Hospital CEO Angel Piper told the Dispatch the hospital takes all complaints seriously, conducts investigations and reports to the state.
Piper said state inspectors noted significant improvements over the past six months.
