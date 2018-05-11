Traffic Alert: Brent Spence Bridge closed on NB 75 for police ac - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Traffic Alert: Brent Spence Bridge closed on NB 75 for police activity, man reported on bridge

An aerial view of the Brent Spence bridge during Summer 2017 when crews closed several lanes for major repairs on the bridge. (FOX19 NOW) An aerial view of the Brent Spence bridge during Summer 2017 when crews closed several lanes for major repairs on the bridge. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Brent Spence bridge has been closed down for police activity on NB 75, according to dispatchers.

A man has been reported on the bridge, said police.

